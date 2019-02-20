

The Quebec association of Immigration lawyers (AQAADI) is heading to court to challenge a decision by the Coalition Avenir Quebec government.

Several weeks ago the province announced it would cancel the applications of more than 18,000 immigrants whose files had yet to be completed.

The first hearing is scheduled to happen Friday morning at the Montreal courthouse.

These lawyers are asking that the unilateral decision of the Quebec government be declared illegal and that these applications for a selection certificate be dealt with urgently.

Some candidates have already been waiting for several years.

The Minister of Immigration, Simon Jolin-Barrette has been criticized from all sides since tabling Bill 9 at the beginning of the month.

He had already agreed to put 'on the fast track' files that meet three specific conditions: that candidates are already on site in Quebec, they speak French and they have been working for at least a year.

