

The Canadian Press





Hassan Guillet - spokesperson for the Council of Quebec Imams - is most widely recognized for his sermon during the memorial for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Now, he may be seeking a nomination as a Liberal candidate for the riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel.

A by-election may be called, considering Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio's resignation announcement last April.

Imam Guillet admitted to La Presse that he has been approached to run, but he has not made a "100%" decision on the matter.

On Friday, he announced to his Muslim congregation in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu that the day's sermon may be his last for a while.

Guillet said he appreciates the Liberal Party of Canada for its "openness, multiculturalism, and respect for others."