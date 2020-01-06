MONTREAL -- Forward Ilya Kovalchuk will make his debut with the Montreal Canadiens Monday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal when the team squares off against the Winnipeg Jets.

The team confirmed the news Monday following its morning skate in Brossard.

Kovalchuk practised on the team's top line alongside Philip Danault and Tomas Tatar. He also participated in power-play drills with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jordan Weal, Max Domi and Shea Weber.

Last week, the 36-year-old veteran from Russia signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Habs worth $700,000.

Kovalchuk last played at the Bell Centre against the Habs on Nov. 9 while he was still with the Los Angeles Kings; the team released him on Dec. 17, and Kovalchuk had since been training in Miami.

Kovalchuk was selected first in the 2001 NHL entry draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, He has 436 goals and 423 assists in 897 NHL games for the Thrashers, New Jersey Devils and the Kings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020.