Illness forces Bon Jovi to reschedule Montreal concerts
In this Oct. 19, 2016 photo, members of Bon Jovi front row from left, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, back row from left, Phil X, and Hugh McDonald pose for a portrait in promotion of their new album "This House is Not for Sale" at the Sixty SoHo Hotel in New York. (Drew Gurian/AP)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 8:13AM EDT
Bon Jovi has cancelled its Montreal performances planned for Wednesday April 4 and Thursday April 5.
According to concert promoter evenko, band members are feeling sick with the flu.
The concerts have been rescheduled for next month, and tickets will be honoured.
People who have tickets for the April 4 show will be able to use them on Thursday May 17, and those with tickes for April 5 will be able to use them on Friday May 18.
There is no word yet whether the band has cancelled its performances scheduled for this weekend in Newark, New Jersey, but after that the next scheduled concert is for April 18 in Florida, giving band members plenty of time to recover.
