

CTV Montreal





Bon Jovi has cancelled its Montreal performances planned for Wednesday April 4 and Thursday April 5.

According to concert promoter evenko, band members are feeling sick with the flu.

The concerts have been rescheduled for next month, and tickets will be honoured.

People who have tickets for the April 4 show will be able to use them on Thursday May 17, and those with tickes for April 5 will be able to use them on Friday May 18.

There is no word yet whether the band has cancelled its performances scheduled for this weekend in Newark, New Jersey, but after that the next scheduled concert is for April 18 in Florida, giving band members plenty of time to recover.