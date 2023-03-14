Representatives of illegally detained protesters are demanding that Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and her police chief Fady Dagher publicly and vocally apologize for the infringement of the rights those who were illegally arrested during demonstrations held between 2011 and 2015.

The protesters recently won their case against the city, and its police officers in Superior Court and are outraged that the apology the city agreed to is virtually impossible to find on the city's website.

They met with the media on Tuesday to demand a public apology from Plante and Dagher and a more prominent posting on the city's website rather than what they call a "cheap apology."

The out-of-court settlement approved by Judge Martin Sheehan last February provides for the payment of $6 million to the protesters wrongfully arrested by the Montreal Police Department (SPVM) and the publication of an apology by the city.

The apology has been published on the website but is in a PDF link on the legal services page, which is inaccessible directly from the homepage.

The agreement covered no less than 16 class actions against the city and its police force, representing more than 3,000 claimants who were among the protesters targeted for mass arrest under Bylaw P-6 adopted by Gérald Tremblay's administration during the student demonstrations of the 2012 Maple Spring.

Approximately 25 per cent of the money will go towards legal fees, and the protesters are to receive $1,500 each.

The articles prohibiting the wearing of masks and requiring the handing over of the itinerary to the police before a demonstration was invalidated in 2016 by Superior Court Judge Chantal Masse, and the Plante administration scrapped this regulation in 2019.

The SPVM has not made mass arrests since 2015.