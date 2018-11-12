Featured Video
ILL-Abilities breakdance crew team up with Les Grands Ballets
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 7:20PM EST
For the first time ever, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens have opened their doors to a breakdance event.
The ILL-Abilities crew of differently-abled dancers has local boy Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli at the helm.
There's also Checho from Chile; Krops from South Korea and Redo from Holland.
ILL-Abilities celebrates their 10th anniversary this Saturday with a fundraiser for the adapted dance program at Les Grands Ballets.
Their motto: No excuses, no limits.
