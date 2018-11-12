

CTV Montreal





For the first time ever, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens have opened their doors to a breakdance event.

The ILL-Abilities crew of differently-abled dancers has local boy Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli at the helm.

There's also Checho from Chile; Krops from South Korea and Redo from Holland.

ILL-Abilities celebrates their 10th anniversary this Saturday with a fundraiser for the adapted dance program at Les Grands Ballets.

Their motto: No excuses, no limits.



