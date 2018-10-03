

CTV Montreal





A judge will spend the next month pondering sentencing recommendations in the case of a woman convicted of drunk driving causing death.

On March 12, 2017, Marie-Michele Benjamin was speeding and driving in the wrong lane on the Jacques Bizard bridge.

She smashed head-on into a car driven by Robert Albert, 60, and he later died in hospital.

When the crash took place at 6 a.m., Benjamin had a blood-alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit as she was heading out to breakfast.

Benjamin was badly hurt in the crash and a 22-year-old woman was also injured.

Benjamin pleaded guilty to drunk driving causing death and drunk driving causing injuries.

During court proceedings Benjamin, now 26-years-old, expressed deep regret for her actions.

"I did something with irreparable consequences. My lack of judgment was purely self-centered and it cost the life of Robert Albert," she said.

In court Albert's daughter Mylene said the death was devastating.

"My father was irreplaceable," said Mylene. "The day he was gone, my world collapsed."

Yet despite their pain, Albert's family has managed to forgive Benjamin for her actions.

Defence lawyer Pierre Joyal said that is one reason why he and the Crown were able to agree on a common sentencing suggestion of three years in prison.

"The family of the victim went to my client and hugged her and wished her good luck, and they understand that it was one bad decision made by an honest, sincere, quality girl who's going [to spend] three years in jail," said Joyal.

Drunk driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison, but the Crown agreed that Benjamin's apology and lack of previous convictions should be taken into account.

Benjamin could have been ordered to begin serving time on Wednesday, and came to court ready to begin serving time, but the judge decided to wait one month to determine if the sentence recommendation is appropriate.

Until then, Benjamin remains free on bail.