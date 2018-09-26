

CTV Montreal





An Ile Perrot mother thought she had won a contest - but instead got a sales pitch.

At two months old, Carter Jayden is already a telemarketing target.

When his mother, Megan Sapla, answered a phone call earlier this week, she was surprised at what the caller had to say.

“She says this contest usually does free baby products, but this month we’re offering accidental death insurance for infants,” she recounted.

The call came out of the blue – Sapla had never heard about that kind of insurance.

“My brain went right to ‘my baby is going to die of SIDS because he sleeps on his stomach, because he’d got acid reflux,’” she said. “And that’s obviously something I think about a lot.”

Sapla has a history of anxiety and depression, and knows from experience that new mothers are especially at risk.

“Some moms have postpartum depression or anxiety,” she said. “If I had received this call two years ago, when I had postpartum with my first, I don’t know what that would have done to my mental state.”

Industrial Alliance, the company that made the call, apologized in a statement, calling it a deplorable incident.

“We are sorry that she received this type of solicitation call that does not correspond to our standards of quality and respect,” the statement reads.

Telemarketers often buy lists of phone numbers from other companies, including those that run contests.

Finding out someone has a newborn is even easier with social media.

“Everyone is happy to share that kind of news, but companies interested in that kind of news – they’ll just be scraping off the internet and compiling it,” said Steve Waterhouse, former information systems security officer.

“Anywhere you go and leave your information, most of the companies should have a privacy policy where it will be stated ‘this is only for the contest or for the purpose of this business, and no information will be sold out,” he added.

“If they don’t have that, there’s a good indication they’ll be selling off your information.”