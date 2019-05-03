

CTV Montreal





Some residents of Ile Bizard say the borough is preventing them from protecting their homes.

The kilometre-long street runs perpendicular to the back river and about halfway along a stream runs underneath the road but with elevated water levels the street is covered in water, more than 1 metre deep in some places.

Volunteers showed up with thousands of sandbags on Thursday with a plan to build a dike, in conjunction with soldiers, and then pump out the water.

However when the borough caught wind of their plan, officials showed up and ordered them to stop.

They said that the location for the dike was not suitable because it would end up pushing water into homes on the street.

The volunteers disagree and so on Friday they met with the borough's mayor, Normand Marinacci, to see if they could convince him to allow their dike and pumping plan.

Ste. Anne de Bellevue warns of flooding

On the other side of the West Island, Ste. Anne de Bellevue is warning of an elevated risk of flooding along the shores of Lake St. Louis and the Lake of Two Mountains.

Residents and store owners south of Senneville Rd. near Godin Park, Ste. Anne St., and at the tip of Maple St. are being ordered to take all steps necessary to protect their buildings.