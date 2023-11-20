Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge partially closed after fissure found

Commuters should expect some heavy congestion on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge Monday, which links the West Island of Montreal and the municipalities of the Vaudreuil-Soulanges MRC in the Montérégie region.

There are only two lanes available in each direction.

A fissure was found on the Montreal-bound side of the bridge, according to Quebec's transport ministry in a press release issued on Friday.

The discovery means that one lane of traffic will be closed indefinitely.

Two lanes of traffic will be opened in each direction to allow workers to analyze the situation.

"The ministry is already carrying out work to reinforce the infrastructure and keep it safe until the new bridge opens," it said.

The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge has been in service since 1965, and the Transport Ministry reassures that "traffic on the bridge remains safe," otherwise, it would prohibit access.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 20, 2023.