MONTREAL -- The complete re-opening of the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge could happen sooner than expected.

On Sunday, the Quebec Transport Ministry confirmed that two lanes in each direction will re-open as scheduled on Monday at 5 a.m., while the full three lanes in each direction, initially set to re-open on June 21, could be moved forward.

Minister Francois Bonnardel said the “reinforcement work is progressing faster than anticipated.”

“The re-opening of a second lane per direction as of Monday morning is very good news. However, I invite road users to continue planning their trips and to favour teleworking and public transport when possible,” he said.

The bridge, which connects Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville to Montreal's West Island, has been completely closed since May 20 due to damage and broken reinforcing rods.

On Friday, one lane in each direction was re-opened.

Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 70,000 vehicles have crossed the bridge per day.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 30, 2021.