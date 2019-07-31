Featured Video
IGA to stop giving out plastic bags by early September
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 4:09PM EDT
Grocery store chain IGA will no longer give out plastic bans as of early September.
“We’re wasting about 12 million plastic bags per year in the 37 stores just on the Island of Montreal,” said IGA owner Richard Deziel.
The bags will be replaced by either paper bags or reusable bags from home. While plastic bags will still be made available for produce, the chain has already made reusable mesh bags, made from recycled water bottles, available to customers.
The policy was enacted by parent company Sobey’s and it will be enacted across all grocery chains owned by the company across Canada.
In June, the federal government announced it would ban several single-use plastic items such as cutlery by 2021. The Trudeau administration cited concern over garbage infiltrating waterways as the reason for the ban.
In April, the Montreal Executive Committee announced it plans to introduce a bylaw banning single-use plastics and polystyrene foam containers by spring 2020.
