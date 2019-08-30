

CTV Montreal





IGA customers will now have another option to go even greener while shopping.

The supermarket chain announced that its customers will now have the option to bring their own reusable containers for items like meat, produce and prepared meals.

Ten stores in Quebec were part of a pilot project that will now extend to the 295 other outlets as of September 16.

IGA announced in July it would begin phasing out plastic bags in its chains beginning September 3, and select supermarkets are offering a reusable drinking cup deposit-return.