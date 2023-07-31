'If you're tired, just stop': SQ issues warning after 15 deaths during construction holiday
As the annual two-week construction holiday reaches its halfway point, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is issuing a call for caution for the rest of the vacation period after several people have lost their lives.
"There are about 20 families who, instead of going to the zoo, camping, fishing or waterslides, have to return home to organize funerals," said Sgt. Jean-Raphaël Drolet in a video posted on social media on Monday.
The officer was referring to the 15 or so people who lost their lives in one of the 11 collisions in the past week across the province -- a week described as "tragic" by the SQ officer.
"If you look at the statistics for the last four years, we've already reached the average number of fatal collisions that occur during all construction holidays," says the spokesman.
In addition, three drownings took the lives of just as many people on Sunday alone.
With its call for caution, the SQ hopes to provoke a "collective electroshock, raise awareness in Quebec and reverse the trend," said Drolet.
"There's something to be done," he added. "The police are going to continue to make the transportation networks safe, but everyone must do their part by adopting safe behaviours."
Sgt. Drolet urges motorists to pay attention to their immediate surroundings on the road, respect speed limits, wear seatbelts and, above all, "don't mix alcohol, drugs or even cell phones with driving."
"If you're tired, just stop," he advised.
"You're on vacation, so take your time," he said.
To boaters and swimmers, the officer reminded them not to consume alcohol while on the water.
"And that can make all the difference," he says, showing a personal flotation device to the camera.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 31, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Meta says it is officially moving to end news access for Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Never seen anything like it': Sniper who left military over COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional'
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Justice minister takes new oath after wording prompted by SNC-Lavalin affair left out
The new federal justice minister and attorney general is slated to swear a fresh oath today because the one he recited last week left out wording ushered in following the SNC-Lavalin affair.
Canada opens Express Entry immigration program to trades workers
A third round of candidates has been invited to apply for Canada's Express Entry immigration program to help with a shortage of skilled trades workers.
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays acquire new shortstop Paul Dejong after possible Bo Bichette injury
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired a new shortstop and infielder after Bo Bichette was forced to leave Monday night's game due to knee discomfort.
-
25-year-old man in surgery after shot by police 3 times in Scarborough, SIU investigating
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition currently undergoing surgery after being shot three times by a Toronto police officer early Tuesday morning in Scarborough, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.
-
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II to be installed at Ontario legislature by end of year
A new bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth II will soon be installed at the Ontario legislature.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Meta says it is officially moving to end news access for Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
-
Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn
In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie Hazel Harnish. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.
-
'Holy liftin’!': N.S. man hooks great white shark while striped bass fishing
Striped bass fishing is one of the most popular forms of angling in Maritime waters, but one fishermen hooked more than a big striper Sunday.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 15-year-old male charged in Clinton, Ont. triple stabbing
A 15-year-old male from Stratford is in custody after being charged in a triple stabbing in Clinton last weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Meta says it is officially moving to end news access for Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
-
Flair adding sunny destinations from London airport
It’s never too early to think about your next winter gateway. On Tuesday, Flair announced two new winter destinations out of London, Ont. to Mexico and Florida.
Northern Ontario
-
Teen dies in Bracebridge motorcycle collision with cars
OPP says there was a crash involving several passenger vehicles and two motorcycles on Muskoka Road 117 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge, Monday.
-
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
-
Twenty-six cats found abandoned in cardboard boxes at Barrie vet clinic
Staff at Aldergrove Animal Clinic found 26 cats abandoned cats in cardboard boxes Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary clinic halts plan to charge fees for faster access to family physician
The Alberta government says a Calgary clinic has halted its plan to charge patients fees for faster access to its family doctor.
-
Calgary home sales set new July record as they climbed 18% from last year: board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says rising interest rates had little impact on last month's home sales, which reached a record level for July.
-
Southern Alberta couple's retirement dreams destroyed by vandals
A southern Alberta couple's dreams are in shambles after vandals almost completely destroyed what was to be their retirement home.
Kitchener
-
Waterford, Ont. firefighter, 25, dies battling B.C. wildfires
A 25-year-old from Waterford, Ont. has died in British Columbia fighting the largest fire in the province’s history.
-
Memorial service for police dog held in Woodstock
Pipers, police personnel, and dozens of K9 units marched in Woodstock Tuesday as a police service dog who died after ingesting drugs during an investigation last month was remembered.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Meta says it is officially moving to end news access for Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teacher who sent sexually explicit messages and photos to 3 teens banned for 15 years
A B.C. man who exchanged sexually-explicit messages with three teenagers while he was working at a high school has been banned from teaching for 15 years.
-
Team Philippines declared winner of Vancouver's annual fireworks festival
A pyrotechnic team from the Philippines is celebrating a dazzling victory after being declared the winner of Vancouver’s annual fireworks festival.
-
B.C. man scored $1M lottery prize, plans to take wife on European vacation
A man from Surrey, B.C., is $1 million richer after purchasing a lottery ticket on a whim last month.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Meta says it is officially moving to end news access for Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
-
Man wanted in Westlock shooting; public warned not to approach him
A western Alberta man is wanted for aggravated assault and other offences in connection with a Monday shooting.
-
Killing at Maskwacis leads to second-degree murder charge
One person has been charged after a death in Maskawacis.
Windsor
-
Flair announces new sun routes out of Windsor
As soon as winter hits, Flair Airlines will have new routes to get Windsor residents out of the cold and into the sun.
-
Man arrested in downtown bank break-in
Windsor police arrested a man at the scene of a downtown bank break-in early Tuesday morning.
-
Windsor Police Service supports council’s declaration of intimate partner violence an ‘epidemic’
Around 80 per cent of intimate partner violence (IPV) incidents go unreported, according to Statistics Canada.
Regina
-
SaskPower reports net loss of $172M for past year, NDP denounce quietly released report
In a recently released Crown Annual Report, SaskPower reported a net loss of $172.1 million for 2022-2023, something the NDP said was released quietly weeks later than previous years.
-
Land dispute between farmer and SaskPower flares up with trimmed trees
A land dispute between SaskPower and a Lemberg area farmer came to a head after the provincial crown began trimming back shelter belt trees to make way for a new power line.
-
Here's what's going on for the 2023 Regina International Film Festival and Awards
The Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) officially kicks off Tuesday – beginning five days of showcasing cinema from Saskatchewan and across the globe.
Ottawa
-
Walmart phases out self-checkouts at Ottawa location
Walmart Canada has removed self-checkouts from at least one Ottawa location in favour of bringing back more cashiers. Signs in the store state it is part of a test of a 'full-serve' experience.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Meta says it is officially moving to end news access for Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
-
Two adults treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Ottawa paramedics respond to falling call
A call for Ottawa paramedics after an individual fell down at a home on Lisgar Street this weekend turned out to be a bigger issue when portable carbon monoxide alarms went off.
Saskatoon
-
Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crash
A man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.
-
Saskatoon Exhibition adds metal detectors following last year’s bear spray incidents
A new security measure is coming to the Saskatoon Exhibition, following last year’s bear spray incidents.
-
Sask. NDP claim families paying $1,600 more in PST and utilities since 2016
The Saskatchewan NDP have released statistics – claiming that families in the province are paying a total of $1,608 more in taxes and utility fees compared to 2016.