Identity of mother accused in 5-year-old's death revealed
The court has lifted a publication ban on the identity of a five-year-old boy and his mother, who is accused of killing him in Coteau-du-Lac, Que.
His name was Tommy Pilon. He was found dead inside a home in the small city near Valleyfield. The cause of death has yet to be established.
On Friday, his mother, 29-year-old Karyne Légaré, appeared before a judge from jail, where she was transferred after a brief hospital stay.
She is charged with first-degree murder.
"Since the accused appeared on Wednesday, it was just to be sure that she has a lawyer. Some evidence was disclosed today," said prosecutor Patrick Cardinal.
"We postpone the file for approximately a month in order for the defense lawyer to [review] the evidence and for him to take position of the file for what will happen."
Légaré's family sat in the front row of the courtroom where some could be heard crying as they left.
The court lifted a condition preventing the accused from contacting two of her relatives. But she's not allowed to contact her parents, whom she lived with at the time of Pilon's death.
Légaré appeared calm and almost at peace at the detention centre. The defence has not requested a psychiatric evaluation yet.
The prosecution assumes the accused is currently fit to stand trial.
Many friends and relatives who were at the makeshift memorial told CTV News Légaré had suffered from mental health issues recently.
On Thursday, the boy's father posted a heart-breaking message on social media.
My son, you are everything for me. I will miss you all my life. I cannot believe I'll never be able to hold you in my arms."
