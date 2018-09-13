Featured Video
Identity, economy, healthcare on the agenda for first leaders' debate
The Quebec leaders' debate will feature Quebec solidaire leader Manon Masse, Parti quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee, Liberal leader Philippe Couillard and CAQ leader Francois Legault.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 7:17AM EDT
Quebec's political leaders will gather tonight for the first of their potentially decisive live TV debates.
The Liberals' Philippe Couillard, Francois Legault of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, Jean-Francois Lisee of the Parti Quebecois and Quebec solidaire's Manon Masse will all be trying to woo voters ahead of the Oct. 1 election.
They will debate four topics: health, education, the economy, and identity politics, including immigration and the national question.
Health and immigration levels have been two of the hot-button issues since Couillard launched the 39-day campaign Aug. 23.
The French-language debate will begin at 8 p.m. eastern and will be followed by two other televised debates -- one in English next Monday and another in French on Sept. 20.
One recent poll found that 44 per cent of respondents who had a preference said they could change their minds based on the performances in the debates