

The Canadian Press





Quebec's political leaders will gather tonight for the first of their potentially decisive live TV debates.

The Liberals' Philippe Couillard, Francois Legault of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, Jean-Francois Lisee of the Parti Quebecois and Quebec solidaire's Manon Masse will all be trying to woo voters ahead of the Oct. 1 election.

They will debate four topics: health, education, the economy, and identity politics, including immigration and the national question.

Health and immigration levels have been two of the hot-button issues since Couillard launched the 39-day campaign Aug. 23.

The French-language debate will begin at 8 p.m. eastern and will be followed by two other televised debates -- one in English next Monday and another in French on Sept. 20.

One recent poll found that 44 per cent of respondents who had a preference said they could change their minds based on the performances in the debates