MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Iconic rib joint Bar-B-Barn closing Montreal West Island location

    The owners of the West Island landmark Bar-B-Barn announced they'll be closing their doors for good.

    The restaurant has been serving up ribs and chicken since 1967, opening its first location on Guy Street in downtown Montreal.

    The second location on Sources Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux followed.

    The downtown locale closed its doors in 2020, citing the COVID-19 pandemic is the final nail in the restaurant's coffin.

    After just under five decades, the second location will now close with the final plate of ribs to be served March 17. 

