Ice storm compensation available to certain Quebecers, deadline approaching

Families and individuals who are part of social assistance programs in Quebec still have a few days left to apply to receive some financial compensation for losses suffered during the April ice storm.

The government's website explains that if someone lost food due to a power outage they may be eligible to get help. The deadline for applying is May 12, 2023.

They need to have been without electricity for more than 24 consecutive hours.

Each adult and dependent child of a family could receive $75, up to a maximum of $300 per family.

Application forms can be quickly and easily filled out online, or people can contact the client service desk at 1-877-767-8773, to have the forms sent by mail or fax.

The application can also be submitted at a Service Quebec office or through an individual's online employment or social assistance account.