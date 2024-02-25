MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Ice canoes hit the St. Lawrence River in Montreal for first race in 4 years

    Competitors were out in freezing temperatures on Saturday on the St. Lawrence River for the Ice Canoe Challenge.

    It is the first time the race has happened in four years.

