Anjou city councillor Lynne Shand has come under fire for a post published to her Facebook account Saturday.

In the post - which has since been deleted - Shand recounts a trip to the emergency room on Friday to address an eye issue.

"Yesterday, I had to undergo an emergency opthamological exam," reads the post, written in French. "Who was the opthamologist? A veiled woman... grrrr... If it wasn't an emergency, I would have refused to be treated by her."

Shand goes on to say she was "enraged" because she believes the physician represents the "Islamization" of Canada.

"We have to accept everything, make reasonable accommodations for them, remove our crucifix (And I'm not a believer) etc etc," she wrote.

The full post follows:

In the comments, however, Shand said her post was not a criticism of the physician's competence - instead, she adds that the care was "excellent."

However, she continued to bemoan Muslim presence in Quebec.

"The hijab is extremist just like white supremacists [are]," Shand commented.

"We're talking about Islamization, religious integration, planetary control by mass immigration, massively increasing the birth rate. But please wake up... I am not racist, I am just realistic."

Shand, who is also an artist, refers to herself as the proud daughter of immigrant parents in her Equipe Anjou profile.

Anjou borough Mayor Luis Miranda has not yet responded to CTV Montreal's request for comment.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante took to Twitter to denounce Shand's comments as "completely inappropriate."

Montréal est une ville ouverte, inclusive et diversifiée. Les commentaires de la conseillère d'Anjou sont absolument inappropriés et indignes d’un.e élu.e. Les élus ont le devoir de s’élever au-dessus de la mêlée et de faire preuve de retenue dans un débat aussi sensible. #polmtl https://t.co/wgGDNUtrXx — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 24, 2019

Shand's comments come as the CAQ is preparing to table its legislation on secularism and religious symbols this Thursday.

In February, Premier Francois Legault publicly said he doesn't believe that Islamophobia is an issue in Quebec.