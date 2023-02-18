'I'm making art for me': Montreal artist creates digital paintings inspired by Black women and culture

Growing up, artist Sylvine Maliko didn't always see herself reflected in the art and media she consumed.

Now a budding artist, she's a on mission to change that.

"I think when I was younger, I wasn't really seeing a lot of representation or things that I [could] relate to, so I started expressing it through my art," she said. "I'm Black. Seeing other Black representation is important. So I was just like, let's just do it."

At just 24 years old, Maliko, known as Smard.art, is a full-time artist with hundreds of thousands of online followers and sponsorships from brands like Nike and Coca-Cola.

Her vivid digital paintings are inspired by Black women and Black culture, often spotlighting details like hair, shoes and hands.

"It's people on social media, it's my family, friends, me -- I can use myself as a muse," Maliko told CTV News. "I get inspired by people in general, the Black community in general."

Via Smard.art on Instagram

Maliko's message is that "Black is beautiful," in all of its forms.

"Different body types, different shades, different hairstyles -- I really want people to relate to it, see it and be like 'oh, that looks like me.'"

In addition to honing her art style over the years, Maliko has mastered the art of social media.

She's found particular success on Tik Tok, where she's amassed over 190,000 followers and 2.2 million likes.

Her prints now grace the walls of customers all over North America, and will soon hit the shelves of brick-and-mortar stores at two Ottawa malls.

"I'm very proud. I never would have believed what's happening to me right now," she said. "I never thought it was possible to become a full-time artist and live off it, especially when it's really just one [niche]."

Via Smard.art on Instagram

In the past, Maliko has wondered if this niche would hold her back. But today, she has no regrets.

"There was a lot of confusion in my head. But at the end of the day, I'm making art for me. I'm making art for the people I want to represent. I want my art to have an impact, and I want it to come from my heart."