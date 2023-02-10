'I'm hyped': Peewee players from 15 countries in Quebec City for hockey tournament

Hockey teams from 15 countries are in Quebec City this week playing in the prestigious Quebec Pee-Wee tournament.



The competition features over 2,200 players, including Addison Amsberry from the Atlanta Fire.



"I'm hyped, excited, but also nervous," she said, "usually we're just playing in front of parents but this is a lot bigger."

The tournament can be a stepping stone to a NHL career.



Guy Lafleur, Wayne Gretzky and Austin Matthews are among some of the league's stars that once played in the event.



"We have over 1,400 players who played or who are still playing in the NHL that passed by the tournament," said general manager Patrick Dom.

Many parents spent hours getting to Quebec City. On Friday morning, a team from Budapest, Hungary was playing.



A group from Columbus, Ohio also made their way up.



"It took us a whopping 16 hours via bus to get here," said manager April Koukis, "the kids have been looking forward to meeting so many people, truly from across the world."