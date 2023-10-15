'I'm asking Mr. Beauchemin's team for a little respect' - Liberal Lucie Charlebois
Those for and against Frédéric Beauchemin were divided over the timetable for the Liberal Party (QLP) leadership race at the party's general council meeting on Sunday in Drummondville.
The race and the convention will take place in the spring of 2025, and supporters of Beauchemin, the only candidate who has openly declared his candidacy, lobbied for a short-term race, to no avail.
In addition, Beauchemin has been the target of harassment allegations and is excluded from the Liberal MNAs' caucus.
"I'm asking Mr. Beauchemin's team for a bit of respect," asked former minister and MNA Lucie Charlebois during the debate that followed the presentation of the race rules on Sunday morning.
"I want the date (of the race) to be changed," said Denis Tremblay, calling for a vote at the microphone by the 400 or so party members gathered to change the calendar chosen by a committee.
"I'm probably very disappointed with the way things have turned out. It's not our decision. The regions were not listened to, as usual. Inside the Liberal Party, there's a lot of hanky-panky going on."
A supporter of Beauchemin, he asked why he had been excluded from the caucus.
"I find it very serious," he concluded.
"Let's mobilize! Let's stop shooting ourselves in the knee for once," Charlebois retorted. "Those who want an earlier race, let them fend for themselves, let them show that they are capable of waiting until 2025. And when the general election comes, we'll be there, and we'll win it."
The debates even showed division in the youth wing of the party between those pushing for an early run and those favouring a later one.
The party leadership defended its decision.
"We are promoting the best interests of the party, in the short, medium and long term," defended party chairman Rafael Primeau-Ferraro. "There is no ideal or perfect solution."
MNA André Fortin said it was his duty to canvass and eventually welcome aspirants into the Liberal family.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 15, 2023.
