'I just miss my mom': Missing woman’s daughter pleads for more mental health awareness
Kirandeep Chumber says her trip to the grocery store Saturday left her feeling "empty and lonely."
"The person I used to go grocery shopping [with], who knew everything about the household, is not there now. Everything is on me now," the 27-year-old told CTV News.
It was her first visit to the store since her mother, Neena Chumber Rani, went missing on Feb. 17.
Kirandeep has devoted every waking moment to finding her ever since.
"Everywhere I go, I keep looking for her," she said, fighting back tears. "And whenever I see people, I want to go up them and ask, 'have you seen my mom?'"
"I've been calling shelters, visiting hospitals, asking people on social media to share."
Neena Chumber Rani has been missing since Feb. 17. Her family and police say there's reason to fear for her safety. (Kirandeep Chumber)
On the day Chumber Rani disappeared, she made tea for her son and took out the trash before abruptly grabbing the keys and hurrying out the door, says Kirandeep.
Video surveillance footage would later show Chumber Rani walking into Parc des Bateliers in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville. It was the same park where 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen before disappearing in 2018.
"First it was Ariel, now it's my mom — I don't want another person going through this ever again," said Kirandeep, who is pleading with authorities to install cameras in the park itself to prevent this from happening in the future.
"I just miss my mom," she said. "It's really hard. It's really hard."
CALLING FOR MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS
According to Kirandeep, Chumber Rani had been behaving strangely leading up to her disappearance. She wasn't sleeping well, and sometimes claimed that people were watching and recording her.
Her family members would stay up with her late into the night and try to soothe her to sleep.
Concerned, Kirandeep began making calls to therapists and the family doctor but was placed on waiting lists, unable to get a straight answer.
"Is it stress, is it depression, is it schizophrenia?" she questioned. She even brought her mother to the hospital at one point, where Chumber Rani was instructed to take melatonin to help her get some rest.
"I don't know what more I could have done. And I feel like — sometimes I feel like I didn't do enough," said Kirandeep.
Although Kirandeep and her family were trying to get help, she says the severity of her mother's condition wasn't fully recognized, and wonders if things could have turned out differently had they known.
In the south Indian culture, explains Kirandeep, the topic of mental health is often misunderstood.
"In our society, it's not spoken about a lot. We weren't really as knowledgeable about mental health and illness," she said, adding that "If they don't see you physically sick, they don't think it's a real issue."
She hopes that society as a whole can broaden its understanding of mental health to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
"If someone spoke about it, maybe today I would have been in a different scenario. I would have known."
THE SEARCH CONTINUES
Montreal police (SPVM) say they're still looking for Chumber Rani, who has been gone for nearly a month.
A spokesperson told CTV News there's been "no indication" of her presence in Parc des Bateliers since they began patrolling the area, which included searching the waters of the nearby river.
The SPVM is asking for the public's help in locating the missing woman, who is described as being 1.5 metres tall and medium built with grey-black hair, black eyes and brown skin, with a beauty mark on her right eye.
She was last seen wearing a brown, knee-length coat, a dark tuque and brown boots, and speaks English, French and Punjabi.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, and anonymous tips can be made by calling (514) 393-1133 or via the Info-Crime Montreal website.
With files from CTV's Max Harrold, Rachel Lau and Luca Caruso-Moro.
