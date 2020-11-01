MONTREAL -- The first witness at the State Secularism Act trial said she understood what the law represented for her, and for other opponents: a feeling of being set apart and excluded from Quebec society.

Ichrak Nourel Hak is a teacher who wears the hijab. She was still a student when Bill 21 was passed to become the State Secularism Act.

Her testimony on Monday sounded the starting point for the trial, which is to last from five to six weeks at the Montreal courthouse.

Superior Court Judge Marc-Andre Blanchard is presiding over the trial. He declared at the outset that this trial was both "ordinary and extraordinary," with the values ​​of our society and the rights of different groups under discussion -- and sometimes coming into conflict.

The law -- adopted in June 2019 by the National Assembly -- prohibits the wearing of religious symbols by certain state employees while carrying out their jobs, including police officers, Crown prosecutors and prison guards, as well as teachers in public primary and secondary schools.

Feelings about the law are far from unanimous. The several groups contesting it during this trial will try to have it annulled, in whole or in part.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2020.