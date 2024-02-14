'I expect there to be one,' says Coderre on third sovereignty referendum

MONTREAL
    Denis Coderre says he expects there to be a third referendum on Quebec independence.

    The prospective leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) hinted at the idea during a news scrum at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

    The former Montreal mayor attended Question Period in the public gallery before indicating that he was ready to meet media representatives.

    The former federal minister said that the next election campaign in Quebec, expected in 2026, would be a federalist-separatist one.

    In support of his argument, he quoted Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who has stated his firm intentions to hold a referendum if the PQ forms the next government.

    The PQ leader took a moment Wednesday to shake Coderre's hand and welcome him to the National Assembly.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2024.

