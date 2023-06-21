'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

MPs taking 'positive' steps towards House rising as early as tonight

The House of Commons is on the verge of rising for the summer, as early as tonight. Government House Leader Mark Holland said that with all sides seemingly ready to adjourn they are 'nearing the conclusion' of the spring sitting, but discussions are continuing on Parliament Hill as on when adjournment will happen.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon