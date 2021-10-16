MONTREAL -- Quebec singer Ginette Reno revealed Saturday in a social media post from her hospital room that she has been diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

Reno was taken to hospital after fainting on Thursday. Since then, she says, she endured symptoms of what she called "a very rare disease."

"I am writing to you from my hospital room to reassure you that I am in many good hands," she said in her Saturday post.

"Basically my heart had a blackout. I almost died," wrote the singer. "I want to tell you that I don't want to die. I still have so much to accomplish!"

She says she was admitted to Pierre-Boucher Hospital in Longueuil, where she says she'll remain until she's "fully on [her] feet and in good health."

