MONTREAL -- A Terrebonne man is filing complaints against two Quebec provincial police officers for racial profiling, saying he was pulled over despite not violating any traffic laws.

On Dec. 4, Leslie Blot said he was driving in Mascouche when the two Surete du Quebec officers stopped him. He alleges they acknowledged he had broken no rules and told him they simply wanted to know his name.

“Two minutes after that he was (asking) 'What's in (your) bag? You have pills in your bag, you have drugs in your bag, open it for me.'”

Blot said all that was in his bag was holy water and a candle.

“I bring it with me every Sunday when I go see my mom at the cemetery,” he said.

Blot received a fine for not having winter tires and his car was towed.

“We also need to mention that during this whole incident, three more police cars were called,” said Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations director Fo Niemi. “There were a total of four police cars just over a simple traffic stop.”

Along with CRARR, Blot is filing a complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and with the Police Ethics Commissioner. He is also planning on contesting the tickets.

“I think this case bears the hallmark of some of the typical ingredients of a driving-while-Black case,” said Niemi.

The Surete du Quebec did not respond to a request for comment.

Blot said the actions of the officers on that night are not isolated and that similar interactions with police occur around once a month.

“I always have to put a camera in the car when I have to deal with police,” he said. “Every time, because I don't feel safe.”