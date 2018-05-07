I Can Dream Theatre's 1st Annual Golf Tournament

Date, Time & Address of the event

July 7th, 11:30 am Registration, 1:00 pm Shotgun start.

Belle Vue Golf Club, 880 boul. de Léry, Ville de Léry, Quebec J6N 1B7

A short description of the event

I Can Dream Theatre is a performing arts, charitable organization that creates programming for adults with special needs. Their cast are the triple threat of singers, dancers and actors. On their off time, I Can Dream Theatre is also creating job opportunities for their cast through employment skills that contribute directly to the development of the organization.

On Saturday, July 7th, 2018 I Can Dream Theatre will be hosting its very first golf tournament at Le club de golf de Belle Vue - Châteauguay. What better way to support an organization that services the special needs community here in Montreal than to tee off on the green! All proceeds from this event go directly back into I Can Dream Theatre's funding for their productions.

For more information on the tournament please contact Fiona Macdiarmid at 514.516.6041 or email icdtgala@gmail.com. You can also visit our website www.icandreamtheatre.com

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information

I Can Dream Theatre

For more information on the tournament please contact Fiona Macdiarmid at 514.516.6041 or email icdtgala@gmail.com. You can also visit our website www.icandreamtheatre.com