Hydro-Quebec website down; Pro-Russia hackers claim responsibility

A pro-Russia hacker group claims to have infiltrated the Hydro-Quebec website.

Parts of the Quebec power utility's website were still down as of around 7:00 a.m.

On its website, the group NoName057 (16) claimed responsibility but did not specify why it reportedly targeted Hydro-Quebec.

"Continuing our visits to Canada," the hacker group wrote, translated from Russian. "The website of Hydro-Québec, the company responsible for generating and transporting electricity in Quebec, was put down."

It could not immediately be verified if NoName057 (16) were really behind the attack. Hydro-Quebec has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Some pages on Hydro's website are still accessible Thursday morning, such as the outages map.

The news follows a tumultuous week for the hydroelectricity company; last Wednesday, an ice storm knocked power out for 1.1 million Quebec customers. As of Thursday morning there were a few hundred users still without electricity.

This is a developing story.