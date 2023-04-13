Hydro-Quebec website down; Pro-Russia hackers claim responsibility
A pro-Russia hacker group claims to have infiltrated the Hydro-Quebec website.
Parts of the Quebec power utility's website were still down as of around 7:00 a.m.
On its website, the group NoName057 (16) claimed responsibility but did not specify why it reportedly targeted Hydro-Quebec.
"Continuing our visits to Canada," the hacker group wrote, translated from Russian. "The website of Hydro-Québec, the company responsible for generating and transporting electricity in Quebec, was put down."
It could not immediately be verified if NoName057 (16) were really behind the attack. Hydro-Quebec has yet to respond to a request for comment.
Some pages on Hydro's website are still accessible Thursday morning, such as the outages map.
The news follows a tumultuous week for the hydroelectricity company; last Wednesday, an ice storm knocked power out for 1.1 million Quebec customers. As of Thursday morning there were a few hundred users still without electricity.
This is a developing story.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
40 per cent of Canadians say federal budget will do 'poor,' 'very poor' job of addressing their issues: Nanos
As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a 'poor' or 'very poor' job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
At least 19 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in Canada set to expire by end of the year
At least 19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are set to expire by the end of the year in Canada, according to data received by The Canadian Press.
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces additional charge over TikTok video advising horn blowing
Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.
Appeals court preserves access to abortion pill in U.S. but tightens rules
A federal appeals court preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be used and said it could not be dispensed by mail.
North Korea fires missile that may have been new type of weapon
North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new more mobile, harder-to-detect missile for the first time, its neighbors said, as it extends its provocative run of weapons tests.
RBC biggest fossil fuel funder globally in 2022 at US$42B: report
A report from a coalition of environmental groups shows that Royal Bank of Canada was the biggest fossil fuel financier in the world last year after providing over US$42 billion in funding.
PM Trudeau slams Prairie premiers for 'trying to elevate fears' over resource rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Canada's Prairie premiers on Wednesday for 'trying to elevate fears that have absolutely no grounding in truth' over what the federal government's intentions are around provincial resource rights.
Toronto
-
Toronto Raptors' season ends with loss to Chicago Bulls
The Toronto Raptors are out of the NBA's play-in tournament after dropping a 109-105 decision to the Chicago Bulls.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit Tigers
George Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
Atlantic
-
Jackie Vautour's family home demolished inside Kouchibouguac National Park
The home of a man who laid claim to land in New Brunswick's Kouchibouguac National Park for decades has been torn down.
-
Union for RCMP 911 operators calls for recruitment plan to address staff shortages
The union representing RCMP 911 operators is raising concerns that staffing shortages across the country is creating an internal crisis.
-
Cape Breton non-profit challenges politicians to sleep in a tent for one night
In an attempt to convey the struggles of unhoused people, a non-profit in Cape Breton wants politicians and community leaders to spend a night in a tent.
London
-
Helicopter crash in Middlesex County
OPP in Middlesex County are on scene of a helicopter crash.
-
Scramble goes over easy with committee: City may redesign intersection upgrade over pedestrian safety
A busy intersection next to the campus of Western University may get extra attention from city engineers after safety concerns were raised about the mix of pedestrians and vehicles that criss-cross it each day.
-
UPDATE: Defibrillator was not stolen from St. Thomas park
Some St. Thomas, Ont. residents were shocked after city police reported the theft of a life-saving defibrillator from a public park.
Northern Ontario
-
Big Nickel Road reopens after several hours following a caused by impaired driver, Sudbury police say
Big Nickel Road reopened around 8:15 p.m. after being closed for several hours while police investigated a two-vehicle collision involving a suspected impaired driver.
-
Three northern teens facing charges of child porn
Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested and charged three teens, who are now facing several charges including child porn. It stems from a case of sharing intimate images over social media.
-
Southern Ont. man facing multiple charges in the north after a series of incidents last week
A 35-year-old man from Etobicoke is facing multiple charges following a series of incidents that began Friday in Blind River.
Calgary
-
1 dead in downtown Calgary following Wednesday night shooting
A major police response took place in downtown Calgary on Wednesday night, in the aftermath of a shooting death.
-
Body found in suitcase next to dumpster in southwest Calgary, homicide unit investigating
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the Manchester Industrial area.
-
Man shot on Calgary Transit bus suffers life-threatening injuries
Calgary police are investigating a shooting on a city bus on Wednesday that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman fears for her safety after alleged hate-motivated incident
Members of Kitchener's Muslim community are raising concerns after someone allegedly pointed a gun at two women as they were heading home from the masjid Wednesday morning.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospital
Some community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."
-
Muslim students host community Iftar at Laurel Heights Secondary School
Muslim students at a Waterloo high school invited the community to come together for a meal and to enjoy each other's company Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
'He doesn’t get to tell his story': B.C. mom opens up about losing son to toxic drugs
Jacob Wilson’s story is not easy for his mother to tell. But she is sharing the heart-wrenching details of her son’s life because he no longer can, hoping that by opening up she will help shed more light on the epidemic of toxic drug deaths in B.C.
-
-
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
Edmonton
-
2 girls found dead in Sylvan Lake hotel room, deaths not considered criminal: police
Police have confirmed that two young girls died at a Sylvan Lake hotel over the weekend.
-
Police close area of Southgate mall after 'targeted' incident, 1 taken to hospital
Officers converged on a shopping mall in south Edmonton Wednesday afternoon where a teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Woman dies after she was hit by Hummer driver in south Edmonton
A woman died in a Mill Woods parking lot Wednesday afternoon after she tripped, fell and was hit by a driver in a Hummer.
Windsor
-
Which flags fly? Chatham-Kent councillor says all or nothing
A Chatham-Kent councillor is bringing forth a motion that would restrict what flags are flown outside the civic centre – limiting the three flag poles to only national, provincial and municipal flags.
-
At least 512 people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex
A new report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex is on the rise, highlighting the need for expanded healthcare initiatives to address the issue.
-
Patio season kicks off in Windsor
The last few years have been trying for the hospitality industry but optimism is afoot with the beginning of patio season.
Regina
-
City of Regina plans to turn former CP rail yard from gritty to pretty
The City of Regina took a step towards a temporary long-term solution for the old CP rail yards along Dewdney Avenue.
-
'Never meant to happen': Saskatoon woman breaks silence after manslaughter charge stayed in deadly nightclub fight
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter five months ago has broken her silence after her charge was stayed.
-
Sask. RCMP investigation sees almost $900K seized during commercial traffic stop
A simple commercial traffic stop led to an extended investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies after almost $1 million was found in a semi near Regina.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how many parking tickets were issued in Ottawa in 2022
The number of parking tickets issued by Ottawa bylaw officers approached pre-pandemic levels last year, as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed and people started driving more.
-
Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle at Manotick intersection
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Bridge Street and Long Island Road just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
'If I could give everything back': Tearful regrets from Saskatoon woman formerly accused in nightclub death
Paige Theriault-Fisher offered tearful words on Wednesday after learning she will not be going to trial in the death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi.
-
Saskatoon woman identified as victim in alleged homicide in Edmonton
Edmonton police have identified a 27-year-old Saskatoon woman as the victim in an alleged homicide in that city.
-
32-year-old man charged with murder in 14-year-old crimes: Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon police say they’ve solved two 14-year-old murders allegedly committed by the same man.