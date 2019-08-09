Featured Video
Hydro-Quebec warns of fraudulent text messages
The Hydro Quebec logo decorates the side of a building (August 12, 2010)
Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 8:57AM EDT
Hydro-Quebec is warning the public of text messages being sent by spammers and con artists.
Hydro-Quebec says it will never communicate to the public via text message.
The public utility says the fake messages include a link that sends people to a website that looks very similar to the actual Hydro-Quebec site, or to an Interac e-transfer site.
Some of the messages say that customers must send in banking information to get a refund -- but that's false.
Hydro-Quebec is planning to send customers a refund next year because of Bill 34, ordering the company to distribute $500 million.
From 2008 to 2015, Hydro-Quebec overcharged Quebecers by $1.4 billion, with the excess profits going into general revenue for the province of Quebec.
Hydro-Quebec has tips on its website on how to recognize a fraudulent message. www.hydroquebec.com/fraud-prevention.html
Cell phone users can also report fraudulent text messages by forwarding them to *SPAM (7726).