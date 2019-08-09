

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Hydro-Quebec is warning the public of text messages being sent by spammers and con artists.

Hydro-Quebec says it will never communicate to the public via text message.

The public utility says the fake messages include a link that sends people to a website that looks very similar to the actual Hydro-Quebec site, or to an Interac e-transfer site.

Some of the messages say that customers must send in banking information to get a refund -- but that's false.

Hydro-Quebec is planning to send customers a refund next year because of Bill 34, ordering the company to distribute $500 million.

From 2008 to 2015, Hydro-Quebec overcharged Quebecers by $1.4 billion, with the excess profits going into general revenue for the province of Quebec.

Hydro-Quebec has tips on its website on how to recognize a fraudulent message. www.hydroquebec.com/fraud-prevention.html

Cell phone users can also report fraudulent text messages by forwarding them to *SPAM (7726).