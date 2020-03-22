MONTREAL -- There were still 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, upon waking up on Sunday.

Santé Quebec did not report new figures in the morning. However, the situation is constantly changing.

#COVID19 – Au Québec, en date du 21 mars 13h, la situation est la suivante:



➡️181 cas confirmés

➡️5 décès

➡️1 personne guérie

➡️1512 personnes sous investigation

➡️9 242 analyses négatives



Pour connaître le nombre de cas confirmés par régions : https://t.co/OaNGSH8BSO #santéqc — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 21, 2020

As it has been doing since the start of the crisis, the Premier François Legault, will update the province at 1 p.m.

At his news conference Saturday, Legault announced that four more people lost their lives after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to five in the province.

According to Sante Quebec, 1,512 people are awaiting the results of their tests.

According to the numbers, the region most infect is Montreal (41), followed by the Estrie (27) and Montérégie (26) regions. The Capitale-Nationale now has 13 cases of COVID-19, as does Chaudiere-Appalaches, and there are 14 cases in the Laurentians.

The Council of Ministers in Quebec City extended the public health emergency by ten days yesterday, which allows the police to enforce government directives, such as compulsory home isolation.

HYDRO-QUEBEC SUSPENDS FEES

Since the fight against the pandemic has come with its share of financial difficulties, Hydro-Quebec announced the suspension of fees for unpaid invoices.

Nous venons de l'annoncer. Nous suspendrons l'application des frais pour les factures impayées pour tous nos clients. Les clients qui ne pourront pas payer leurs factures d'électricité n'auront donc aucune pénalité. — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) March 22, 2020

Citizens unable to pay their electricity bills will therefore not be penalized “until further notice,” said a news release published on Sunday morning.

Although this measure will automatically apply to all customers, those who anticipate problems with their payments are encouraged to contact Hydro-Quebec to reach an arrangement.

Faced with the crisis, the public company had already announced earlier this week an extension of the winter moratorium on service interruptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 22, 2020.