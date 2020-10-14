LEVIS, QUE. -- Hydro-Quebec said on Wednesday that Levis police (SPVL) have arrested a suspect in connection to a series of copper thefts.

The provincially-owned company said the work of investigators from Hydro-Quebec's corporate security team led to the arrest.

From July to September, a wave of break-ins and metal thefts occurred at Hydro-Quebec's administrative centre in Levis. In 2017, a series of thefts occurred at the same location and almost at the same time of year.

The investigation conducted by Hydro-Quebec and the SPVL identified a suspect as the potential perpetrator of these thefts.

Searches were conducted, including one at the suspect's home last week. Several items were found, including metals from the Levis administrative center and burglary tools.

Hydro-Quebec also claims that during his interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed a series of crimes against the company in 2017 and 2020.

Once the investigation is complete, the files will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) for charges to be laid.

Hydro-Quebec estimates that at this stage of the investigation, the thefts and mischief are worth at least $128,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.