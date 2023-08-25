Hydro-Quebec reports $2.7B in earnings for first half of 2023
Hydro-Québec reported net earnings of $2.69 billion for the first half of 2023, down $55 million from the record high of $2.74 billion it hit during the same period last year.
While presenting its financial results on Friday, the utility said "the implementation of a risk management strategy enabled the company to take advantage of the high forward prices in effect in 2022, resulting in a notable increase in revenues from sales outside Quebec in 2023."
However, Hydro-Québec pointed out that this increase was offset by three main factors: "lower electricity sales in Quebec due to a mild winter, higher operating expenses and higher amortization expense."
LOWER EXPORT VOLUMES
In a press release, Hydro-Québec said the second quarter of the year was marked by "unfavourable weather conditions" in its export markets, adding that, although its "risk management strategy continued to mitigate the impact of falling prices," quarterly net income was down due to lower volume sold outside the province.
Hydro-Québec expects that the price decline observed since the beginning of 2023 will continue to influence results.
The average export price achieved by the Crown corporation (including the effect of hedging) was 10.9 cents/kilowatt-hour, compared with the current price of 5.2 cents/kWh during this period.
Export sales volume stood at 14.9 terawatt-hours, down 2.2 TWh in the first half of 2022.
Electricity sales to markets outside Quebec totalled $1,626 million, up $390 million from the $1,236 million reported for the same period last year.
LOWER CONSUMPTION IN QUEBEC
In Quebec, electricity sales brought in $7,314 million, $114 million less than the $7,200 million recorded in 2022, "mainly due to temperatures, which resulted in a decrease of $335 million."
Hydro-Québec pointed out that winter temperatures were milder in 2023, 9 degrees C higher than in January 2022, which would explain the lower consumption.
The utility reported an increase in operating expenses of $121 million in 2023, which resulted, among other things, "from the growth in the company's activities aimed at improving service quality and reliability, notably through increased maintenance work and spending on digital services."
The company also spent $2,028 million on capital expenditures in the first half of the current year, similar to the $2,005 million invested a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 25, 2023.
