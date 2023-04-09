Hydro-Quebec on track to meet power restoration goal

More than 130,000 customers in Quebec are still without power as Hydro-Quebec makes repairs to its energy grid after last week's deadly ice storm.

Most of the remaining outages are in the Montreal region.

Hydro-Quebec says some of the roughly 3,000 remaining outages are in hard-to-access areas or are trickier to resolve, slowing the progress.

The province has announced some grocery stores can remain open on Easter Sunday -- a statutory holiday -- to help residents running low on food after the blackout.

The temporary measure applies to stores in six particularly hard-hit regions: Montreal, Monteregie, Laval, Outaouais, Laurentides and Lanaudiere.

More than a million people were without power at the peak of the outages caused by Wednesday's storm, which left large swaths of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario under a coat of ice and is being linked to three deaths.