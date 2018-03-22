

The local Irish community may get its wish to memorialize sacred ground.

It has been pushing for years to create a commemorative site near the Victoria Bridge where some 6,000 Irish immigrants who died of typhus in the 1800s are buried.

“It's such an important site to be remembered for the history of Montreal, the history of Quebec and the history of Canada,” said Fergus Keyes of the Montreal Irish Memorial Park Foundation.

The location is currently a parking lot and owned by Hydro-Quebec. The company has plans to turn it into a substation to help with electricity demands and the light rail train.

The utility is working closely with the City of Montreal and Irish community, on Thursday holding an information session about plans for the future site.

“We really want to benefit from what the Irish community can teach us as well and this is why we want to work together,” said Hydro-Quebec Community Relations Chief Marie-Durand.

The Irish community has been fighting for years to have a commemorative site built on the land.

“It has been a very long time coming. One hundred and fifty years or so,” said Irish community member Lynn Doyle.

Adjacent to the parking lot sits the Black Rock, which also remembers those who died, but Doyle argues that this monument is not enough.

“We're probably the biggest. We have the biggest number of people buried there and we're probably the smallest memorial in North America,” she said.

Keyes said he hopes the new site will be of use to everyone.

“Even though it's a sad site in many ways, we don't want it to be just a park bench where someone goes and sits. We want people to utilize it,” he said.

Designs for both the substation and commemorative site have not been finalized but Hydro-Quebec says the substation is expected to be completed by 2023.