Hydro-Quebec considering reopening nuclear power plant

As demand for electricity increases across the province, Hydro-Quebec is considering reopening the Gentilly-2 nuclear power plant in Bécancour.

The news, first reported by Le Journal de Montréal, was confirmed to The Canadian Press by the crown corporation via e-mail.

"Concerning Gentilly-2, an assessment of the plant's current condition is underway, in order to evaluate our options and feed our reflections on Quebec's future energy supply," Hydro-Quebec's communications team said.

The utility's new CEO, Michel Sabia, "has already stated that he has an open mind, given this context of strong growth in demand."

The demand for clean electricty "will increase very significantly" along with efforts to decarbonize Quebec's economy -- "an immense challenge," according to Hydro-Quebec.

It argues it would be "irresponsible" not to consider all the options, including nuclear power.

In 2012, Pauline Marois's Parti Québécois government followed Hydro-Quebec's recommendation to close the Gentilly-2 nuclear power plant, in part because of high refurbishment costs.

The 675-megawatt plant was first commissioned in 1983.

Work related to the plant's decommissioning was to be spread out until 2064.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 10, 2023.