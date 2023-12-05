Hydro-Quebec can't say when service will be restored after major snowfall

More than 27,000 homes are still without electricity Tuesday after Quebec experienced its first major snowfall of the season.

Most of those residences are in the Montérégie region, with 15,473 customers in the dark as of 6:30 a.m.

The second most affected region is Estrie, at 8,633 people.

In Montreal, just 11 people are without power.

"The passage of a weather system over part of Quebec continues to leave heavy snow on the wires," said Hydro-Quebec. "This snow breaks branches and trees which come into contact with the power grid, causing power outages."

More than 220 crews are working to restore electricity, with 65 per cent of customers reconnected by 8 p.m. Monday.

"Teams are being relocated from less-affected regions to speed up service restoration," Hydro-Quebec notes.

The Crown corporation could not say when power would be restored to the entire region.