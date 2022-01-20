Just like a dad during winter, Hydro-Quebec is asking you not to crank up the temperature on that thermostat.

A deep freeze in parts of Quebec is driving up demand for home heating which could cause electricity demand to reach “historic highs” over the next couple of days, the utility said. It’s not the warning people wanted to hear, especially in Montreal, which could see record-breaking cold temperatures on Friday.

Hydro-Quebec is asking residents to use less electricity throughout the day on Friday into Saturday morning, which may prove difficult for many who are teleworking.

“The company understands that the current situation, with many people working from home, makes this challenging for some, but wishes to remind customers that every little bit counts,” the company said in a news release.

Residents are being asked to curb their electricity use by turning down the thermostat by a degree or two, especially in rooms that aren’t being used, and to reduce the use of power-hungry appliances like dryers and dishwashers.

The company says it will reduce the heating and lighting in all of its buildings in Quebec.