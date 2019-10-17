MONTREAL -- Hundreds of Montrealers were still without power across Greater Montreal Thursday evening as heavy rain and winds battered the area.

As of 9 p.m. 25,000 customers lacked power in the province, 1900 on the island of Montreal.

Hydro Quebec said 600 linemen were working to restore service.

"We expect that the majority of affected customers will have electricity back by the end of the day [Thursday]. For areas with more damages or more isolated locations, the service recovery could go to Friday," the agency wrote on its website.

The outages affect residents living in Cote Saint-Luc, Notre-Dame-de-Grace, Hampstead, Montreal West, Verdun, Outremont, as well as parts of Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

On the South Shore, residents in Brossard and Candiac have also lost power, while thousands of people are also experiencing outages in Laval, on the north shore.

For the second time this month, heavy rains caused significant water accumulation on Highway 20 near Angrignon Blvd, closing some lanes in both directions for a few hours Thursday afternoon.

The STM warned afternoon and evening commuters to expect delays to the weather conditions.

[Weather conditions] ��⚠️��️ Road conditions may be hazardous tonight because of the rain. The entire bus network may experience delays. We thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/8Nf6fpuClY — STM (@stminfo) October 17, 2019

Between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain are expected to fall over Montreal and the Monteregie into Thursday evening.

“Rain, at times heavy, continues,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” Environment Canada stated.

The intense system is also bringing strong winds through southern Quebec, up towards the Maritimes as it runs along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant downpours are expected.