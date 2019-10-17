MONTREAL -- Hundreds of Montrealers were still without power across Greater Montreal Thursday evening after Environment Canada lifted a rainfall warning.

As of 11 p.m. 16,000 customers lacked power in the province, 800 in Montreal. Environment Canada ended its rain warning just after 9:30 p.m. Some rain continued to fall over Montreal but the forecast called for sun Friday.

Hydro Quebec said almost 600 linemen were working to restore service.

"We expect that the majority of affected customers will have electricity back by the end of the day [Thursday]. For areas with more damages or more isolated locations, the service recovery could go to Friday," the agency wrote on its website.

The outages affected residents living in Cote Saint-Luc, Notre-Dame-de-Grace, Hampstead, Montreal West, Verdun, Outremont, as well as parts of Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Residents on the South shore and in Laval were also affected by outages.

For the second time this month, heavy rains caused significant water accumulation on Highway 20 near Angrignon Blvd, closing some lanes in both directions for a few hours Thursday afternoon.

Check the latest forecast