Hwy. 13 in Montreal expected to reopen Thursday morning: transport minister
Highway 13 in Montreal should reopen Thursday morning, Quebec's public security minister has confirmed.
Francois Bonnardel gave an update on the flooding situation in the province Wednesday morning, after a record-breaking deluge Friday left many homes and roadways flooded and forced evacuations and road closures.
Highway 13 has been completely closed between highways 40 and 520 since Friday.
"If all goes well, we should be able to reopen Highway 13 tomorrow morning," said Bonnardel.
"Engineers and crews are working extremely hard to reopen this infrastructure for drivers, truckers and everyone,"
According to officials, the tunnel's pumping station was damaged by the backups of the municipal sewer collector that evacuates water from this section of Highway 13. The transport ministry set up a temporary pumping system to cope with any potential additional water accumulations.
Transport Quebec has been asking road users to avoid the area and either work from home or use public transit until crews have completed their work.
For essential travel, road users have been asked to use highways 40 and 520.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Former Nazi bunker turned into hotel and leisure complex in Germany
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
Here's what could be a sign of future cognitive decline
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
A second Russian border region declares an emergency as Ukrainian forces press their incursion
Russia's Belgorod border region declared an emergency Wednesday under heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces that are pressing a major cross-border incursion into the adjacent Kursk region for a second week.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer loses temper after being ejected in 7th inning
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
DNA investigation links California serial killer to 1986 killing of young woman near Los Angeles
The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who admitted the crime, authorities said Tuesday.
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
Ernesto is now a hurricane over the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen on a path toward Bermuda, forecasters say
Ernesto is now a hurricane over the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen on a path toward Bermuda, forecasters say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain
Auston Matthews is the new captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced Wednesday.
-
Municipalities in Ontario say there were 1,400 homeless encampments last year
Cities and towns across Ontario saw at least 1,400 homeless encampments in their communities last year, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is asking the province for guidance on how to handle them, as well as more help to house and support people.
-
No injuries after fire outside Hazel McCallion Library in Mississauga
Mississauga Fire says they are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze that broke out in front of the Hazel McCallion Central Library early Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
Jewish Federation of Ottawa withdraws from Capital Pride parade following pro-Palestinian statement
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
-
Renfrew, Ont. town council failed to properly scrutinize Ma-Te-Way expansion: report
A new report into the multi-million-dollar Ma-Te-Way Centre expansion project says the Town of Renfrew council failed to properly scrutinize the controversial and costly venture.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
-
Nova Scotian Olympian shares lessons she learned competing in Paris
Champion shot putter Sarah Mitton didn't get the result she wanted at the Olympics, but she is grateful for the opportunity, and the lessons leaned in loss.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Northern Ontario
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
London
-
Late night fire at Dearness Home
No injuries are reported after a late-night fire at Dearness Home in London. Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were called to the home at 710 Southdale Rd east where the sprinkler system had contained the fire.
-
Dog rescued from Sarnia apartment fire, damage estimated at $250,000
Damage is estimated at $250,000 and a dog had to be rescued from a fire in Sarnia on Tuesday. Around 3:15 p.m., Sarnia Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Durand Street near Maxwell Street.
-
London Ont. driving instructor wanted on sexual assault charges
Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. is employed as an instructor for a London area driving school. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
Kitchener
-
Paris man wanted for kidnapping after woman assaulted in Wellesley Township
A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.
-
Hold and secure lifted in Wellesley
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
-
'High-risk' Kitchener killer gets statutory release
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
Windsor
-
Check your tickets: $1-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Windsor
OLG is asking anyone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Windsor for Tuesday’s draw to check their tickets.
-
24 tickets issued at 'dangerous' intersections
Windsor police handed out 24 tickets at two of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
-
Essex County road closure on Wednesday
According to Essex County, detours are posted and drivers are thanked in advance for their cooperation and patience.
Barrie
-
Accused human trafficker hires serial killer's former lawyer ahead of trial
A registered sex offender accused of human trafficking has hired a new lawyer two months ahead of trial.
-
Barrie man tries his luck with new lottery game and wins big
When Shawn Farah decided to try out a lottery game he'd never played before, he never expected to win big.
-
Man stabbed trying to save dog during violent encounter
Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a violent encounter involving a man and his dog in downtown Barrie last week.
Vancouver
-
Several people hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire in Kitsilano
A fire that broke out in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced from their homes.
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
B.C.'s pre-election summer: Tax cut promises, strategy and sparring
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
B.C.'s pre-election summer: Tax cut promises, strategy and sparring
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
-
$387M spent fighting B.C. wildfires so far this year: officials
B.C. has spent $387 million fighting wildfires so far this season, according to officials, who provided an update on the situation Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
'It's disgusting': Winnipeg teen victim of apparent hit-and-run while riding bicycle
A Winnipeg teenager is warning drivers and cyclists to watch the road after he claims he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood.
-
Man charged with sexual assault of teenagers attempts to jump out hotel window: Winnipeg police
A 54-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after two teenage girls claim he sexually assaulted them in a Winnipeg hotel.
Calgary
-
Alberta business associations warn of costly impacts ahead of looming rail strike
With both of Canada’s major rail lines threatening a potential lockout, business associations in Alberta are sounding the alarm on the potential impacts.
-
Shooting in Calgary's Beltline investigated by police
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday evening.
-
Highway 2 closed south of Calgary after serious collision: RCMP
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Residential street in south neighbourhood closed for police investigation
Police closed a block in the Sakaw neighbourhood in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Wildfire smoke returns and it may linger for a few days
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
Edmonton man's cancer death 11 weeks after diagnosis highlights Alberta medical oncologist shortage
May 2 is a day Cici Nguyen says she'll never forget. That day less than four months ago is when Edmonton's Steven Wong, her 41-year-old husband, was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer.
Regina
-
'Nerves out of the way': Riders' Meyers reflects on first CFL start
It was a big night for Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Dohnte Meyers last week in his Canadian Football League (CFL) debut as he led the team's offence in their 22-22 tie versus Ottawa.
-
U of R study finds RCMP members at higher risk of sexual victimization
A study through the University of Regina found that RCMP members reported a higher number of instances of sexual assault and harassment throughout their lifetimes compared to the average Canadian population.
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation says public safety agency dragging its heels on fire response
The leadership of a Saskatchewan First Nation is calling for immediate action hours after issuing a general evacuation order due to an encroaching wildfire.
-
'Nothing will move': Concern over rail strike reaches fever pitch in commodity-driven Saskatchewan
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
-
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.