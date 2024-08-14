Hwy. 13 in Montreal expected to reopen Thursday morning: transport minister

Highway 13 in Montreal should reopen Thursday morning, Quebec's public security minister has confirmed.

Francois Bonnardel gave an update on the flooding situation in the province Wednesday morning, after a record-breaking deluge Friday left many homes and roadways flooded and forced evacuations and road closures.

Highway 13 has been completely closed between highways 40 and 520 since Friday.

"If all goes well, we should be able to reopen Highway 13 tomorrow morning," said Bonnardel.

"Engineers and crews are working extremely hard to reopen this infrastructure for drivers, truckers and everyone,"

According to officials, the tunnel's pumping station was damaged by the backups of the municipal sewer collector that evacuates water from this section of Highway 13. The transport ministry set up a temporary pumping system to cope with any potential additional water accumulations.

Transport Quebec has been asking road users to avoid the area and either work from home or use public transit until crews have completed their work.

For essential travel, road users have been asked to use highways 40 and 520.



