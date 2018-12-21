

CTV Montreal





Quebec City police questioned a 58-year-old man following the death of his wife.

The man called 9-1-1 just before 8 a.m. Friday to say his wife was unconscious.

He performed CPR while waiting for police and paramedics to arrive but to no avail; the 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

Police arrested the man and questioned him on Friday as an important witness.

The cause of the woman's death is not yet known.