MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Husband of slain Quebec provincial police sergeant testifies at coroner's inquest

    Quebec provincial police Sgt. Maureen Breau is shown in an undated handout photo. (The Canadian Press/HO-Surete du Quebec) Quebec provincial police Sgt. Maureen Breau is shown in an undated handout photo. (The Canadian Press/HO-Surete du Quebec)
    Share

    The husband of a provincial police sergeant killed in the line of duty in March 2023 told a coroner's inquest today that he is still haunted by her murder.

    In a letter read during the hearing, Daniel Sanscartier said the coroner's recommendations will have a profound affect on how mental health cases are dealt with in the future.

    The inquest is looking into the March 27, 2023 deaths of Sgt. Maureen Breau and Isaac Brouillard Lessard, a 35-year-old man with mental illness who stabbed the officer during an attempted arrest before he was shot dead by her colleagues.

    Sanscartier, a police officer with 24 years of experience, says he cares about the future of young police officers, the security of the public, and the pain of parents who have children with mental illness who feel abandoned by the health system.

    He says he remembers his late wife as a devoted mother of two who immediately won him over with her charm, kindness and joie de vivre.

    The coroner's inquest is set to conclude Thursday.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 20, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the world's happiest countries in 2024

    The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News