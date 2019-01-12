

CTV Montreal





Over 300 women who received care at the Riviere-du-Loup hospital will have to undergo medical testing because certain gynecological equipment was incorrectly sterilized over a period of six years.

The 312 women will have to go in for precautionary blood tests to see if they have contracted HIV, hepatitis, or other diseases.

They also need to take Pap tests.

Their risk for infection is one in 100,000.

The equipment in question includes burn-out tools for potential ailments like abnormal cells on the uterus cervix.

They were improperly cleaned between Jan. 1, 2011 and Nov. 15, 2017.

The hospital had been washing the equipment with wipes, instead of dousing it in cleaning liquids.

It was alerted by the equipment’s manufacturer about the incorrect cleaning method.