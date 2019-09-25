

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





The region will see a lot more green in the coming weeks and months as organizations get shovels in the ground to plant trees on the Island of Montreal and the surrounding communities.

To celebrate National Tree Day, Tree Canada is asking volunteers to meet at la Maison Smith (1260 Chemin Remembrance) to plant 200 trees on Mount Royal Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Happy #NationalTreeDay everyone �������� Today, Tree Canada and close to 300 #volunteers planted over 1,200 trees in six host cities to #celebrate National Tree Day from coast to coast, from dawn to dusk. ���� Read more about our special day here ���� https://t.co/9lF0t7yuuL pic.twitter.com/1VdjYNYJwB — Tree Canada (@TreeCanada) September 25, 2019

Tree Canada has similar events planned across the country and has an interactive map available on their website with information on all activities.

Across the Mercier Bridge on the South Shore in Kahnawake, a team from Dearhouse Farms partnered with the Kahnawake Environment Protection Office this fall to plant trees throughout the community.

The Dearhouse Farms team began by harvesting, transplanting and potting hundreds of trees in Kanesatake to be planted in Kahnawake to try to repair the community's soil quality.

The teams are made up of graduates from the two-year Mohawk immersion program run out of the community's cultural centre.

"In essence, we have Mohawk speakers growing trees on one Mohawk territory for ultimate repatriation onto another Mohawk territory, so you have a full circuit going on there from seed to shade," said Chuck Barnett of Dearhouse Farms.

The team is now gathering seeds to begin the cycle again.