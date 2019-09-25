Hundreds of trees are being planted on Mount Royal for National Tree Day
Chuck Barnett led a team that grew trees in Kanesatake to be planted throughout Kahnawake in September. The teams are now gathering seeds to start the cycle again.
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 10:25AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 10:32AM EDT
The region will see a lot more green in the coming weeks and months as organizations get shovels in the ground to plant trees on the Island of Montreal and the surrounding communities.
To celebrate National Tree Day, Tree Canada is asking volunteers to meet at la Maison Smith (1260 Chemin Remembrance) to plant 200 trees on Mount Royal Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Tree Canada has similar events planned across the country and has an interactive map available on their website with information on all activities.
Across the Mercier Bridge on the South Shore in Kahnawake, a team from Dearhouse Farms partnered with the Kahnawake Environment Protection Office this fall to plant trees throughout the community.
The Dearhouse Farms team began by harvesting, transplanting and potting hundreds of trees in Kanesatake to be planted in Kahnawake to try to repair the community's soil quality.
The teams are made up of graduates from the two-year Mohawk immersion program run out of the community's cultural centre.
"In essence, we have Mohawk speakers growing trees on one Mohawk territory for ultimate repatriation onto another Mohawk territory, so you have a full circuit going on there from seed to shade," said Chuck Barnett of Dearhouse Farms.
The team is now gathering seeds to begin the cycle again.
Latest Montreal News
- An Ontario woman has been sentenced to 12.5 years in jail for importing fentanyl into Quebec
- Youth Protection report shows 10 per cent rise in cases
- Developers suing Montreal for millions over Great Western Park
- A store clerk is in hospital after being burnt, slashed and robbed
- Canada has dumped the controversial pro-Assad honorary consul in Montreal