Hundreds of thousands of Quebec homes still without power after weekend storm

There are 231,627 homes still without power Monday following a violent storm that left a trail of destruction across southern Quebec.

The Laurentides remains the most affected, with 108,917 households left in the dark as of 7:15 a.m., followed by Lanaudière at 62,568 and Outaouais at 52,946.

Hydro-Quebec states at the height of the storm on Saturday, 550,000 customers were without power.

Sunday, the Crown corporation noted more than 400 teams were on the ground working to quickly restore power to as many homes as possible.

"The storm caused a lot of damage in several regions, especially in the Laurentians and Outaouais," tweeted Premier François Legault. "With Hydro-Quebec, we are making sure to reconnect all Quebecers as soon as possible. I thank the teams who are working hard on the ground."

La tempête a fait de nombreux dommages dans plusieurs régions notamment dans les Laurentides et en Outaouais. Avec @hydroquebec on va s’assurer de rebrancher tous les Qcois le plus rapidement possible. Je remercie les équipes qui travaillent fort sur le terrain depuis hier soir! — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 22, 2022

Strong winds were recorded in several locations during the peak of the storm late Saturday afternoon -- 151 km/h on Lake Memphremagog, 96 km/h in Trois-Rivières and 90 km/h in Gatineau.

The Greater Montreal area was mostly spared as the storm moved from Ontario through to Outaouais, the Laurentides, Lanaudière and Mauricie to Capitale-Nationale late Saturday afternoon.

Meanwile, the Eastern Townships and Chaudière-Appalaches were affected by another thunderstorm during the night.

FALLEN TREES AND DAMAGED BUILDINGS

In Quebec City, part of the roof of a 72-unit condo building was blown off due to the storm.

Residents were evacuated, and only those living on the lower floors have been able to return home due to water damage in the upper units, said Alexandre Lajoie with Quebec City's fire department.

In Lanaudière, two schools were damaged by the weather.

In a note to parents, the Centre de services scolaires des Samares says it is working with experts to assess the situations at Sainte-Bernadette School in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes and Saint-Alphonse School in Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez and will soon share its plan for a "safe return to class."

In Val-Morin, in the Laurentians, residents are being asked to keep their drinking water consumption to a minimum.

"Due to the power outage, the water supply from our pumping stations is slow," the municipality wrote on its Facebook page.

In Outaouais, several Fassett residents shared photos on social media of the fallen bell tower at the Saint-Fidèle church, which was built in 1918.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.