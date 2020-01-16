MONTREAL -- Hundreds of people across Quebec were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs over the extended holiday period.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) states from Nov. 28 to Jan. 2., there were more than 3,500 police operations targetting people driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The force says 844 drivers were arrested for impaired driving during its roadside operations, “despite awareness campaigns and the many driving options offered.”

More than 100 drivers received tickets for not complying with the zero-blood alcohol requirement and over 1,800 people were asked to take a breathalyzer test. An additional 100 drivers were caught driving under the influence of drugs.

“No matter what time of year, if you are going out and planning to consume alcohol or drugs, plan an alternative way to get home,” the SQ argues. “Being under the influence of alcohol or drugs while driving is not an option.”

Police officers can demand that a driver take a mandatory breathalyzer test, whether or not they believe the person is driving under the influence, the force adds.