MONTREAL -- Residents of an NDG neighbourhood were forced from their homes on Sunday due to a suspicious package but were able to return at around 8 p.m.

Hundreds of residents had to leave their homes because of the discovery of the package on Canadian Pacific Railway tracks.

A Montreal spokesperson said police used a robot to determine the package didn't contain any dangerous substances. They declined to say what was found in the package.

The evacuation order covered a large area extending over four streets north of the railway from Belgrave Ave. to Melrose. Homes were also evacuated in the area south of the tracks.